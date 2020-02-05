Even if you are not into setting New Year’s Resolutions, January is a great time to reflect on… what makes you happy, what you might want to do more of, what new things you might want to try.
If sharing knowledge or talent with youth or community involvement is on your list becoming a 4-H Leader may be just the ticket for you. Teton County 4-H serves about 180 youth each year through the participation in “Clubs.” Clubs are directed by adult leaders who guide participants in hands-on learning through experiences. Positive youth development programs engage youth within their communities, schools, peer groups, organizations and families in a manner that is productive and constructive. 4-H Clubs are administered through the University of Idaho Extension and structured within the broad categories of:
1. Citizenship and Civic Education
2. Communication and Expressive Arts
3. Family and Consumer Science
4. Environmental Education
5. Healthy Living
6. Personal Development and Leadership
7. Plants and Animals
8. Science and Technology
Teton County offers a variety of clubs depending on that availability of adult leaders. Local 4-H clubs include livestock clubs, sewing, hunting, leather craft, art, dog obedience, rabbit, poultry, weaving, hiking, archery, shotgun, gardening/beekeeping, rifle shooting, STEAM projects, crafts, quilting, horsemanship, working ranch, vet science, teen leadership, and more! New clubs are continually being formed as leaders become registered and initiate the formation of the club. Volunteers are encouraged to talk with 4-H staff if they have ideas for new clubs.
Teton County 4-H has current adult leadership needs for the upcoming 4-H season. Clubs needing immediate assistance include: Gardening/Beekeeping, Hunting Club, Sewing Club.
What does it take to be a 4-H leader? Adult volunteers are required to register online. During that process, volunteers watch training videos and undergo a background check. 4-H leaders are asked to schedule and organize meetings for club members, providing educational opportunities. The end goal for many clubs is the opportunity to exhibit their project at the Teton Valley Fair. Club leaders guide youth to meet requirements in order to be prepared and eligible for fair. 4-H administration offers support to leaders by taking registration, supplying established curriculum and offering financial support for supplies and equipment as available.
Why be a 4-H Leader? Volunteers register as 4-H leaders for a variety of reasons. Many leaders look at it as an opportunity to share a passion. Recently, 4-H leader, Coral Johnson decided to offer a weaving club. She is happy to teach youth about this artist expression that is part of our American heritage. Vet science 4-H Leader, Summer Winger, gives time every year in the hope that youth will gain understanding and appreciation of the importance of responsible animal ownership.
Longtime archery leaders, Bill and Jackie James open their property to the 4-H youth teaching a hobby that has given their family so many great memories through the years. I started my 4-H leather craft club ten years ago because I enjoyed the activity with my young daughter and her friends. I was happily surprised about how much they enjoyed the craft and how well they could do. I then decided to implement the craft as a 4-H club.
Becoming involved with youth has intrinsic rewards that only a volunteer can truly know.
Any persons interested in becoming involved with Teton County 4-H are encouraged to contact the UI Extension office at 235 S 5th St Driggs or call 208-354-2961.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.