This Friday we spent wremembering the wild things in the wild woods and snow drifts dancing atop the Grand and the kindness and gentleness among friends fostered by the smile of Wray Landon IV. He has given us this even now, after 10 years later, his dream is with forever friends in this valley.
Trish Boyd
Tetonia
