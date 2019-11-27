This week we are asking for cash donations in support of our small lending library within Tetonia city limits. Previous articles have explained how a library building came to be in Tetonia and how a snag in Idaho law prevents the City of Tetonia from supporting the library as originally planned. Donations totaling $3,000 will literally keep the electricity on. Donations above that will be used for circulation & cleaning supplies, new books, and, if possible, a telephone with a hotspot. In the table below, we have summarized how donations will be used.
Total Donations Expense
$3,000 Electricity for lights & heat, circulation supplies
$5,000 Electricity, circulation & cleaning supplies, some new book
$7,000 Electricity, supplies, new books, education classes
$10,000 Electricity, supplies, new books, classes, telephone with hotspot
With the holidays approaching we know that money is tight and that there are other demands for your dollars. If you would like to help please complete the donation information below and mail it along with your check to: Tetonia Library PO Box 434 Tetonia ID 83452. At this time we cannot accept credit/debit card or electronic bank payments.
If you itemize deductions and need a charitable contribution receipt for income taxes, please make your check payable to the Greater Tetonia Legacy Fund PO Box 57 Tetonia ID 83452 noting Tetonia Library on the memo line of your check. The Greater Tetonia Legacy Fund was founded in 2013 as an independent fund under the 501 (C) 3 Idaho Community Foundation with the stated purpose of “giving back” to the residents of Tetonia by leveraging donated funds for community improvement projects.
Tetonia Library donation levels are:
PULITZER $500
BLOCKBUSTER $400
BESTSELLER $300
FIRST EDITION $200
NEW RELEASE $100
BOOKENDS $0+
Donors at the $300+ level will be listed on the Library’s permanent donor wall. All donations will be recognized on our Facebook page and in the TVN. Bookend donations can be in any amount. Every contribution will help.
Thank you for your consideration and support.
Next week: Committee Members
