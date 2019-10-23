October is National Domestic Violence (or Intimate Partner Violence) Awareness Month. The term Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) describes physical violence, sexual violence, stalking, or psychological harm by a current or former partner or spouse.
Each year we hear many similar statistics about intimate partner violence: 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of all crime. Only 34 percent of people who are injured by their intimate partners receive medical care for their injuries. These statistics (among others) have been shared with us since this month of awareness evolved from a Day of Unity first observed in October of 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Why, then, when I overhear discussions about domestic violence, do I still hear, “Why don’t people being abused just leave?” It got me thinking (and researching) more deeply about the beginnings of abusive relationships and why it often takes victims so long to leave their abuser.
First, we like to think domestic violence happens elsewhere and to people we don’t know. It is much easier to keep it at a distance. We think we know what abusers look like and how they act. They are domineering. They are mean. They are self-centered. While these traits may be characteristic of some abusers and many do exhibit these characteristics behind the scenes, very often, abusers are people you would least expect. Abusers are often charming and present well in public. They can appear to be the nicest, most honest people you meet. Perpetrators hide behind a public facade of charm while they slowly (and intentionally) manipulate their victim and gain power and control.
Intimate partner violence is most often a slow process where psychological abuse takes place long before physical abuse may even start. Mental or verbal abuse may not even present until marriage or a long-term commitment has been established. By that point, the victim has fallen in love and believes they are invested in a shared life with another person.
Psychological abuse can start as merely an abuser having a lack of sympathy for their partner or putting down their partner’s career, passions, friends or family members. An abuser is often jealous and may slowly isolate their victim from friends and family. Some abusers monitor their partner’s movement by keeping track of car mileage or using apps to know where their victim is at all times. Whatever the behavior, it evolves slowly, gradually shattering a victim’s self-esteem, isolating them from any support system until they have been manipulated so much that they doubt themselves and their own intuition. Eventually there may be physical abuse as well. Within the cycle of abuse, there is a corresponding chemical exchange in the brain.
In circumstances where physical violence is occurring regularly, the cycle of abuse begins with the buildup of tension followed by physical violence. During the attack, survival instincts kick in, and bodies release “endogenous opioids” that enable victims to numb or relieve severe emotional or physical abuse. The numbing also allows an individual to separate themselves emotionally from their abuse for protection and self-preservation. After the attack, often remorse and apologies from the abuser are followed by a honeymoon period of loving gestures showered on the victim. During this “honeymoon phase”, the body releases dopamine which is a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward. Suddenly a victim has gone from feeling numb, to falling in love again. This chemical exchange can create an addictive cycle of abuse called traumatic bonding.
Combine traumatic bonding with the emotional complexity of loving someone, just wanting the abuse to stop (not the relationship to end), and then add children, pets, shared finances and the ability to untangle and leave an abusive relationship becomes even more difficult. Knowing this, is it really any surprise that on average it takes a victim seven times of leaving their abuser before leaving permanently?
I am overwhelmed and amazed each day at the complexities of intimate partner violence and the challenges victims/survivors face in and out of their abusive relationships. I am incredibly grateful that Family Safety Network exists in Teton Valley to provide our most vulnerable community members a place to find the free, nonjudgmental, confidential services necessary to empower and support them on their journey to peaceful living.
Do you have questions about intimate partner violence? Do you have a friend you think is unsafe and needs your help and support? Are you concerned you might be in an unhealthy relationship? Contact Family Safety Network during daytime hours (208) 354-8057, visit us online at www.familysafetynetwork.info, or reach out to an advocate via our 24hour hotline (208) 354-SAFE.
