When I was first elected Sheriff of Teton County twelve years ago, there was work to be done to reform the valley’s law enforcement operations. While there is always room for continued improvement within any entity, I feel confident that my tenure as sheriff has resulted in a strengthened, more efficient, and more effective taskforce adept at keeping our community safe. This accomplishment could not have happened without an exemplary staff, notably, a team of dedicated deputies, among whom Clint Lemieux has been a leader.
It is my sincerest wish to be able to pass the sheriff’s badge to a person I know will uphold the standards this office has worked so hard to establish, and I know from working alongside him for years that Clint Lemieux is qualified to do just that. Clint has been a highly reliable asset to me and his fellow law enforcement officers and has earned an understanding of not only day-to-day police protocol, but also the skills needed to manage a department as a whole and keep things running as they should.
Clint has chosen to make Teton Valley his home. He is raising his family here. Clint has proven in both his personal and professional life how eager he is to serve and how seriously he takes the security of the people and places we all value.
Clint Lemieux possesses the training, knowledge, and passion necessary to be a compassionate and just sheriff. I cannot say the same of his opposition, which is why I’m endorsing Clint Lemieux for sheriff of Teton County, Idaho.
Sheriff Tony Liford