Fifteen years ago I met Clint who was working as a detention officer. Over the years, I got to know Clint better while working alongside him investigating serious felony crimes involving drug trafficking, human trafficking, child abuse, aggravated burglary, the list goes on. I have personally witnessed Clint’s compassion towards humans as a whole, victims of crime, and grieving friends and family at tragic scenes.
Clint has shared with me his support and the need for the sheriff’s office to work closely with mental health and substance abuse professionals. We are also in agreement that too often jail is used when a person truly needs other professional care, however our limited access to resources in the valley causes jail to be the only option.
Why Lemieux for Sheriff matters to me:
* It matters to me that Clint wants to work with our governmental leaders, our mental health and substance abuse counselors, and our dedicated clinic and hospital staff to build infrastructure where what I said above becomes a reality and not something just thrown around in meetings as a talking point as it relates to not incarcerating people in need of mental health assistance.
*It matters to me that Clint understands equal protection under the law; Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Independent….it doesn’t matter. Politics have no place in law enforcement.
* It matters to me that Clint sees how critical the use of the sheriff’s office canine is used to intercept heroin, methamphetamines and hard drugs that destroy lives and families.
* It matters to me that Clint wants a “zero tolerance” and arrest policy for domestic violence.
* It matters to me that Clint wants all people living in our county to feel safe to ask the Sheriff for help regardless of their immigration status.
* It matters to me that Clint wants to offer deputies the ability to learn Spanish and to diversify the agency to match the make-up of our community.
* It matters to me that Clint wants to work with the school district to get the sheriff’s office back into schools.
* It matters to me that Clint understands the economic challenges we face in this community and his unwillingness to hire less qualified or free labor such as reserve officers to serve our growing community in the false appearance of saving money or getting better re-sale value on cars.
Tom Combs
Owner/CEO Teton Protective