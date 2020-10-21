She might be unwilling to admit it, but I count Dee Gustafson among my friends. That might strike some people as odd, since I am a flaming liberal, pinko, tax-and-spend Democrat, while she writes regular letters to this paper in steadfast support of President Trump. The president needs all the steadfastness he can get, poor fellow, as former allies appear to be ditching him in droves.
Just this past week Republican Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland announced he had voted for Reagan, rather than Trump. The Republican Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker also said he’s not voting for the president. And another Republican, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, said the the president was a ”TV-obsessed, narcissistic individual.” Meanwhile the president was still recovering after three days in the hospital for Covid.
It goes on…. Consider his former girlfriends: a couple of dozen of them are actually filing suit against him. Hey, I’ve been dumped a time or two over the years and it hurts. But a couple of dozen filing lawsuits? I can't imagine his pain. And then his niece, Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, writes a book in which she says, “He knows he has never been loved”
He gets no love from former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who called him a “moron.” Recent reports say retired Marine General John Kelly, the former White House chief of staff, told friends that President Trump “is the most flawed person” he’d ever known. Also highly critical are former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and, of course, John Bolton, the former national security adviser, who wrote a book about it.
In a recent letter Dee listed all the wonderful things the president has done for Black people. Well, maybe someone should tell them. In a poll done in the first half of September by The Wall Street Journal and NBC News, fully ninety percent of Black people said they support Biden and only five percent said Trump. Now, I’m no whiz at math, but I’d say they don’t love him either.
If I were President Trump, I would want Dee Gustafson in my corner. There she stands, admirably strong in the courage of her convictions. “We few, we happy few….” Oh, but Dee, a word of advice: before you have him over to the house, make sure he’s been tested. You can’t be too careful these days.
John Greenwood
Driggs