Dear Teton Valley Voters
My name is Jeremiah Jones. I am a father to three boys, a Marine and a Purple Heart recipient, a former sheriff’s deputy and police officer, and your Democratic Candidate for Teton County Sheriff. Today, I am writing to share some information you deserve to know when it comes time to cast your vote.
In 2012, I left my job as a Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy after four years when I was offered a position as a police officer in Hailey, Idaho. Although I wasn’t happy to relocate and leave my home of Teton Valley, I knew it was the best decision for me and my family at the time.
Local voters often ask why I chose to do so. The answer to this question is a vital part of why I am running to be your next Sheriff. By leaving and receiving training and experience elsewhere, I doubled down on my deep understanding of the needed changes in our Sheriff’s Office. I learned, grew in my career, and gained the experience necessary to come back, serve my hometown, and change the department for the better.
My time in the Teton County Sheriff’s Office was riddled with conflict and exclusion from the boys’ club that made up the majority of the office. It was a toxic work environment that discouraged deputies from questioning authority or reporting misconduct and held us back from getting training in newer more modern tactics. As a result, there were continual issues with staff turnover.
While I am glad to be settled back home in Teton County, I am so grateful for my time in Hailey. I was well trained and supported in a healthy, functioning department that genuinely worked to serve all of its community members. I was given access to regular training, mentorship, and countless leadership opportunities. I stayed there for four years.
During this time, I saw what I was missing in Teton County, but more than that, I saw the potential for what a functioning office could be for the population it serves. There is so much room for improvement to better serve our community--from repairing the relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the City of Driggs to being more transparent and accountable to the public about the department’s policing policies.
I returned to Teton County because we deserve a Sheriff’s Office that works creatively to serve our people, not militarize our small valley. We need someone who will hire a staff that reflects our valley and serves ALL people, free of harm or discrimination. And finally, we must restructure our budget and prioritize available federal grants for training in non-violent de-escalation and anti-discriminatory practices.
It’s time for change. We all need a Sheriff we can trust. After years of training, I am ready to be that.
Jeremiah Jones
Candidate for Teton County Sheriff