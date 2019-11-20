If you’ve been to the Transfer Station since October 1st when the County implemented the new Tipping Fee structure, you’re undoubtedly aware they no longer accept free loads of waste, even if it’s sorted waste or recyclables.
But why, you ask, when I’m bringing all this “valuable” (recyclable) material and doing the right thing by recycling it, should I have to pay?
What you may not realize is that because national recycling markets are depressed, most materials currently collected by the County/Transfer Station do not bring in revenue. Good thing the Solid Waste Department had budgeted for this market downturn, because just last week they had to pay $33/ton to get corrugated cardboard recycled whereas a mere two years ago, they were able to sell cardboard for $100/ton. Add to that expense the processing costs – collecting materials, decontaminating (by hand), baling, and storing bales of recyclable materials prior to transport - and you can understand recycling is becoming costly.
So while paying $2 to recycle might appear to discourage recycling, it has become necessary to keep the program viable in our county. With recycling revenues down and end markets stricter on the amount of contamination they will accept, many counties regionally and nationwide have chosen to shutter their plastic and paper recycling programs altogether. We don’t want to see our county be one of them!
I feel strongly if we are willing to pay $3 for a plastic bottle of soda, sports drink, or water, then paying $2 for a carload of recyclable waste is very reasonable. In spite of the new fee, those who care about recycling – and doing it right - will continue to recycle. Those who were “recycling” because it was a free way to dispose of dirty or unacceptable items like clam shells will probably not continue in spite of our already very affordable tipping fees.
What can you do to keep costs low and still recycle? Squash your cans, use bigger collection containers, and consolidate your recycling so you bring larger loads less often. The cost savings in gas and your time alone will more than cover the nominal fee the county is charging. And, it keeps Teton County’s recycling program viable through these tough times while also preventing tons of material from unnecessarily ending up in the landfill.
Your efforts in following our county’s guidelines regarding products they can recycle, and making sure those products are clean and dry when you bring them, are critical for keeping our taxes (which pay for infrastructure) and tipping fees (which pay for operating/processing costs) as low as possible.
On Friday, November 22 at 9 a.m. their Board of County Commissioners will vote on proposed changes to accepted plastic and paper items to ensure that end markets will continue to take Teton County’s recycling.
If you are interested in finding our more, contact your county commissioners or reach out to tetonrecycling@gmail.com and we will do our best to share what we know.
Iris Saxer, Executive Director
Teton Valley Community Recycling
