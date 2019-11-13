Although the Senator's comments address congressional protocol, he, like many politicians, tend to not address the REAL issue, that being a very direct answer as to his position on ridding Trump from office before our constitutional rights become a pawn of his authoritarianism rule (Teton Valley News, Nov. 6, 2019).
I respect the need for congressional procedure, but if Mike (and anyone else for that matter) really researched the history of US presidential impeachment proceedings he would realize it has evolved with each case. No matter how today's proceedings come fourth it is, above all, the House's responsibility to create the procedural process.
As best I can decipher from past history, current House proceedings are not wrong, it's still evolving, committees are proceeding, public hearing has begun, i.e. the process is underway. Crapo's comments really do skirt the real issue here. I've written all our congressmen from Idaho numerous times over many issues and mostly get "canned" responses; not one of them has directly answered my question which is, "Is Trump the president we want to represent our nation as a world leader?"
C'mon Mike, get real here! First of all Trump lost by 3 million votes (popular), has committed perjury thousands of times, most likely has obstructed justice, has created much more divisiveness than already existed prior to his taking office, has NOT upheld the Constitution which he swore he would, most importantly has not balanced the economic inequities that persist in our country.
To the contrary, the rich continue to get richer and most often pay less taxes than us common folks do. We were the freest nation in the world and our democracy has survived longer than any in modern history....are we now? It feels like the executive branch of our government is above the law.
So, Mike, let's get real here an address the real issue, that being get a person at the helm of this country who can lead, not rule; Who adheres to Constitutional law and works with all our branches of government. This divisiveness that pervades our country doesn't work no matter what you political bent is. You Mr. Trump, are not the leader our country needs right now.
And you Mr. Crapo, are skirting the REAL need here.
In conclusion, I welcome you readers' responses and rest assured I will see that Mike receives this letter as well.
Yours truly for Democracy, not corporatocracy, nor authoritarianship , nor dictatorship,
Porter Broughton
Tetonia
