Many years ago, I was working in a store located on a main exit from Philadelphia. Disappointing news came over the radio that the Philadelphia Eagles lost the Super Bowl. An hour later, about a hundred cars streamed by the store all honking horns with guys holding up their index fingers and shouting " We're number one." I didn't know then much about how the human mind works, so it was an eye opener that so many people's sense of self-worth could be tied to external events, so much so that the obvious could easily be denied.
Our culture sure plays into that unhappiness trap where winning is number one and doing good work takes a dim backseat. This observed event helped me to switch from external to internal goals: not winning the game but playing my best game. As the great Roman general and philosopher, Marcus Aurelius, reminds us that all we cherish will one day disappear like leaves on a tree, so we must " beware lest delight in them leads you to cherish them so dearly that their loss would destroy your piece of mind."
Joe Gerlach
Driggs