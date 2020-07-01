I would love to understand the thinking of so many businesses in our town not having their employees wear masks and not encouraging the people that come into their stores to wear masks as well. It seems to me is a total no-brainer to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
As Jeannette Boner pointed out, we have increased our cases in the last few weeks and of course we have many new people coming into the valley on vacation. We need to be more intelligent and more careful.
This just isn’t very hard to do!
Ellen Lederman, Driggs
