To be perfectly transparent, these last 72 hours at the newspaper were unlike anything this staff has experienced as journalists, as people really. And as bad as the news was feeling, we’d like to offer the following observations from our vantage point.
To all health care providers, from the top dogs to the cleaning crews at the clinics, “thank you” is too small of a phrase for your actions on the front lines of a battle against an invisible foe. Thank you always for your care, for taking our calls at all hours, for providing good information and fighting for the kind of supplies and needs this community demands. In return, we are washing our hands, we promise!
We heard the tears and the shake in the voices of leadership at Grand Targhee Resort as they faced one of the valley’s largest layoffs in the recent history on Sunday. While they may have taken it on the chin from some who felt the disappointment of interrupted vacations, your community consideration to “flatten the curve” of illness was selfless and likely saved lives in the process. Thank you. We’ll see you when the snow melts.
To the Teton School Board and district administration. We know you took a lot of calls from a lot of scared and panicked folks this weekend. For your leadership navigating the ever-changing news and making the ultimate call to close the public schools, this was the best and most right decision. For as fractured as we can feel at those school board meetings, Sunday’s meeting was calm and unified. We felt that as a community and we are here to work through the process of meeting your needs and the needs of students. Rock on, Teton School District 401.
To local elected and leaders, we applaud your calmness as the news developed over the hours this weekend. It takes a steady hand and often real guts to make difficult decisions that some will not like. In the greater interest of the public’s health, safety and welfare, we will try and do our best to remain calm and patient while you work with ever-changing information. In return, we expect decisions as there is no room for a failure of nerve at this time.
To the local business and nonprofit community, we hear you, we see you, and we got you. Thank you for adjusting your hours and your services, and for supporting so many of us who don’t have the means or capability to serve ourselves during this time. A special shout out to the Broulim’s crew and manager Brad Bischoff. Your leadership is on display for the entire community. We could not want for anything.
And to you, the Teton Valley community, your kindness is on full display. We see you reaching out, asking if others need help and keeping the calm in the midst of a historic and uncertain times. Let’s stay the course, let’s flatten this curve and emerge stronger, and healthier, than ever.
