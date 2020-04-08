The underlying causes of Trump’s alarmingly muddled, slow response to the pandemic began long ago, when his administration dismantled our rapid pandemic response capabilities.
When he took office he literally threw out Chris Christie’s transition briefing documents that addressed these issues. A January 2017 transition briefing at the White House on pandemics was poorly attended – some questioned why they had to be there. (The briefing used a model scenario similar to the current coronavirus outbreak.)
In April 2018, Trump got rid of the NSC pandemic response team -- he was videoed at the time saying we don’t need these employees. The former head of the pandemic team, legendary Rear Admiral Tim Ziemer, and his world class disease and public health experts were working on a strategy to make the U.S. resilient against biowarfare and epidemics. Trumps budgets reduced CDC funding, sending a clear message pandemics were not a priority and downplayed preparedness.
In July 2019, his administration removed a key U.S. disease expert who was embedded in, and trained, Chinese field epidemiologists deployed at the epicenters of outbreaks. She was in an ideal position to be the eyes and ears on the ground for the U.S. and other countries on the coronavirus outbreak and could have alerted us to the threat much earlier. From the beginning of the crisis Trump focused on eliminating its threat to his reelection and shifting blame; denied that it was any kind of a health threat and promised it would go away by itself; claimed it was a “Democrat hoax” and blamed China, Obama, and the media. The first U.S. case was announced January 21, and the WHO said the risk was globally high. Trump says he’s not worried about a pandemic, “We have it totally under control.” He continued this downplaying narrative until after the WHO declared a pandemic on March 11. Trump then switched to a revisionist, “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.” He politicizes federal support. While Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York haven’t received anywhere near the requested levels of aid, Florida - so important for his reelection - got all it asked for in its first two appeals. We need a leader that unites our country and the world with a global strategy to vanquish this pandemic, a role other U.S. presidents have performed – not one who points fingers, divides, and bullies.
Brett Bowhan
Driggs
