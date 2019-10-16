This letter enthusiastically recommends Nan Pugh for re-election to the District 401 School Board. Nan has repeatedly proven she is 100% invested in Teton Valley’s educational well-being.
I first became acquainted with Nan in 2014 when she joined the Rotary Club of Teton Valley. Our local Rotary’s primary mission is to support literacy and education in Teton Valley and Nan dove right in as a leading member of our scholarship committee, reviewing high school students’ applications, interviewing them, and ultimately helping select the final recipients of over $16,000 in local annual awards.
My next interaction with Nan was in her role as a board member of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, the valley’s largest charitable organization. My wife and I are CFTV annual supporters and Tin Cup Challengers. From that perspective I’ve been impressed with Nan’s focus and dedication while serving as the chair of CFTV’s grants committee, and while helping increase the foundation’s overall impact on and support of the valley’s needs every single year.
During Nan’s current tenure on the Teton School District board I had the pleasure of working with her on the school bond campaign. We knocked on many doors together and succeeded in helping pass the construction bond with an 80% result! Nan’s hard work, her solid communication skills with north-end people, and her ability to “keep her eye on the ball,” were key to the passage of the bond.
Finally, Nan has been a board member of the Education Foundation for the past five years, which helps funnel private funds to help supplement the public funds that are TSD401’s overwhelming base of support.
I’m voting to re-elect Nan Pugh to represent Zone 5 for all of the above reasons, and because she has the experience and drive to see that the current trajectory she’s helped establish for District 401 remains in place.
Bob Heneage
Tetonia
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.