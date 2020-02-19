It saddens me that Kitchner Head’s response to my Letter to the Editor of the 29th of January was to repeat refuted Republican talking points instead of trying to have an honest debate.
I stated that the Republicans’ refusal to allow additional witnesses and evidence in the Senate impeachment trial shortchanged the public’s right to all the facts. The House investigated and found cause to forward Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. The Senate is where the trial was to take place. There was no reason not to allow additional evidence and witnesses except to stifle the process and keep as much of it in the dark as possible. Well, the public figured it out anyway.
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 75 percent of Americans wanted additional witnesses for the Senate impeachment trial. The same poll found over half of voters believe President Trump abused his power, obstructed congress, and that his withholding of aid to Ukraine was not justified. A Fox News January poll showed that 55 percent of Americans believed the Senate should have convicted and removed Trump compared to 44 percent who didn’t. Impeachment by the House was definitely not a “witch-hunt” as proclaimed by the president and echoed by Republican lawmakers.
So, despite Mr. Head’s claim to the contrary, the above polling shows that the House did an effective job and voters wanted the Senate to expand the inquiry. His effort to shift the discussion to the Mueller investigation and insistence of secret meetings in the basement of the House was misdirection from the Senate’s failure to the public.
According to Webster the legal definition of willful blindness is the “deliberate failure to make a reasonable inquiry of wrongdoing (as drug dealing in one's house) despite suspicion or an awareness of the high probability of its existence.” If we consider ourselves to be a nation of laws then we need to act like it.
Too many people believe condescension and rudeness equate to a reasoned argument. More often these are used to obscure a position that has no merit.
In his letter Mr. Head urged me to inform myself. I try and do that on a regular basis considering it a matter of self-defense. I urge him to expand his news sources outside of those only that reflect that which he wishes to hear.
Count Webb
Victor
