On Oct 17 I turned into the city of Driggs 2 voter initiatives to set limits on the size of our airport and the size of airplanes that can land there. Voter initiatives are part of how the government works in the state of Idaho. This right is in place to ensure the people have the right to govern themselves, especially if the local government entity ie Driggs city Counsel is not listening to the people. Idaho statuate 34-1801b paragraph 15 clearly states the city SHALL hold a public hearing within 30 days. The city of Driggs has refused to do so. The county clerk who is in charge of local election matters has contacted the city and still they refuse. I have contacted the secretary of state elections division and they are perplexed as to why the city would do so and they have recommended in writing to me to contact the county prosecutor and file a complaint. I have tried to do so but have not heard back yet. This whole thing is a direct slight by mayor Christensen and the City Counsel to all of the hundreds of people who signed the voter initiative. The very people we all voted into office to represent us and the people we expect to follow state law and procedure just gave everyone in the city the middle finger much like they have done on every airport issue. There are only a few reasons they would do such a thing and all of them are nefarious. They are up to some kind of crooked corrupt backdoor dealing. Or possibly they are just terrified of the people being able to govern themselves. Certainly they have demonstrated they don't care to represent you or open honest government.
