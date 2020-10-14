This time of year, we hear a lot about voting. It's Important, especially in such a troublesome year. We should all get out and do our patriotic duty to elect someone who represents us, and hopefully who makes the country better, more respected, and more united.
But that isn't the only vote that matters. The voting you do everyday by deciding how to spend your dollars can be just as meaningful. If your local store or restaurant isn't enforcing social distancing and mask ordinances put in place for your safety, why would you support them with your business? The flu killed 31,000 people last year, while COVID has already killed well over 200,000 before the year is over. I appreciate how hard it is to continue to deal with people who don't or can't understand how serious this is, as I have to do it myself. Those people simply do not have the right to be a public health risk, and as a business owner you do have the right to refuse service to them. And you should.
Join me. If a business doesn't support the health and well-being of its customers, stop supporting them with your dollars. You have way more options than they do.
Respectfully,
Jason Uhlmann
Driggs