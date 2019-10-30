I am writing in reference to a great friend of mine, Landon Kaufman, who is running for Victor City Council.
I realize that I don’t live in Teton Valley any more, however, that is where my roots are. I was born and raised in Teton Valley, in the Bates area, on the west side at the base of the Big Hole Mountains. My great grandfather homesteaded our place there in 1889.
I want to show my support of one of the most kind, caring and hard working people that I’ve ever known, Landon Kaufman. Landon is a father and husband foremost, and is all about family. He truly cares, and has coached his kids and other kids in sports for years.
Landon is a businessman, and has solid ties to this community. He probably knows more about every home in this valley than most people do because of his business. He understands issues, and is not afraid to get involved. He has mentioned many times about attending public meetings, council meetings, church meetings, community functions, etc., where he has either been involved in many different capacities.
Landon is not afraid of hard work, and putting the effort into getting informed, visiting with the appropriate parties involved, and trying to make the best decisions possible.
Landon’s family has long-term ties to this community, and knows a majority of the people throughout the valley.
I highly recommend Landon, both as a personal friend of many, many years, but also because he is a true person of character who is willing to do what is needed to represent Victor!
Kerry Buxton
