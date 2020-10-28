Being a County Commissioner requires 20-30 hours a week, and sometimes a lot more than that. Running a business full time while serving on the Board twice a month is no longer a feasible approach to the job. What we really need on the Board of County Commissioners in 2020 and moving forward is all three members willing to do the work necessary to fully address the wide scope of issues and challenges facing Teton County. Cindy Riegel and Mike Whitfield both have the ideas, the energy, and are willing to put in the time needed to excel.
Cindy is running for reelection. She now serves as a Board Chair dealing with a full agenda—topics range from the effects of rapid growth to balancing county budgets to an ever-expanding housing crisis to developing a fair and well thought out land development code to addressing the local impacts of COVID-19. Many measures and solutions are currently in progress and now is no time to lose Cindy’s sharp leadership on the BoCC.
Cindy deserves another term. She is fiercely dedicated to her job, is always prepared and is 100% committed to serving her community. Teton County is getting tremendous work out of her. She is the right person to lead the Board in addressing the challenges right in front of us, as well as those that are coming up over the next few years.
Mike Whitfield has been a public service-oriented leader in this valley for decades. He is a well-known community mover and shaker—an activist, organizer and nonprofit pioneer. Always forward-looking, Mike has long been ahead of his time, helping to establish the Teton Regional Land Trust, as well as many other key valley boards and nonprofits, including CFTV, TVTAP and the Hospital Board.
Mike brings a unique blend of viewpoints to the table. He is a native who has seen the valley’s population quadruple during his lifetime, and who’s also witnessed Targhee evolve from its very modest beginnings in 1969. He has watched Teton Valley develop to become a national-level destination in its own right. Throughout it all, Mike has actively grappled with the many challenges that accompany growth. He is now ready to bring his wide-ranging experience to the Board of County Commissioners.
Please give Cindy and Mike your vote in this election! Teton County needs them both.
Bob Heneage
County Commissioner