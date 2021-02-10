Or is it gone already? Last Friday, Emil who delivers the Grand Targhee telephone ski report could barely contain himself. Eighteen inches plus at Grand Targhee. Imagine what will happen if the US Forest Service approves the GTR expansion plans and then instead of parking and skiing with 3,000 skiers, you might be parking and skiing with 7,000. Or will you have to ski by reservation and pay to park?
At 8:09 a.m. last Friday the Wyoming State Patrol metering traffic going up the hill. By 9:13 all the parking lots were full. Emil’s words had kept the vibe alive. But was it? Comments heard on Friday included, “This could be Colorado” and “Good grief, now we have to get up at 6 a.m. just like in Colorado.” This situation is looking grim for our valley.
On August 26, 2020 Grand Targhee Resort began the Environmental Impact study that if approved will allow construction of their approved master plan. Previous to this filing, the Forest Service advised the GTR team to meet with the community. I think this is good advice.
Now is the time to engage with the community at-large, with our county commission, and city councils. Many of us want the opportunity to discuss the merits of his proposal and understand GTR’s perspective. Really these conversations should have been held last year before the EIS process began.
Back on December 11, 2017 in a media piece called SnowBrains, there was an interview about Targhee. One answer reported that “the Gillett family realizes that a Vail or Whistler style village is not the best option for Grand Targhee” and that their goal is to …”keep their mountains culture. ” In April of 2019 in the , Gillett said “I understand what makes us special. A big part of it is our vibe and low-key atmosphere. We need to enhance it. I have no intention on ruining the experience here.”
So how does adding 450 lodging units and for more retail and commercial space than that contained in Idaho Falls’ Grand Teton Mall keep the ‘Ghee vibe alive. We also like to understand the need for two mountain-top restaurants with huge decks which mean lights visible from most of Teton Valley. Why does GTR need to expand terrain by 50 percent and add enough new ski lifts to match the number at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort?
Grand Targhee is surrounded by critical habitat in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem including the Jedediah Smith Wilderness, Grand Targhee’s eastern border. This is a federally-designated wilderness areas where wolverine, bighorn sheep, elk, moose, lynx, mountain lions and bears migrate through and live. Even though the federal legislation (H.R. 765, 112th) allows for the expansion of ski areas to be four-season resorts, the law also stated that to the extent practicable, the activities must harmonize with the national environment of the National Forest System land and be located within the “developed” portions of the ski area.
Many of us are concerned that GTR will look like a Breckenridge or small Vail. If this “upzone” is approved we wonder if GTR will be sold off.
All of us should be concerned for what happened last Friday. If an ambulance needed to get to GTR, there was no safe way. For well over a mile in length, an ambulance or law enforcement officer would have met parents pulling children on sleds, folks skiing and walking in the westbound lane.
Now that Covid-19 may be waning and Idaho Gov. Little is allowing groups of masked, physically-distanced groups of 50 to meet, will GTR agree meet with the community in small groups to discuss the elements of the proposed expansion?
The public and the taxpayers have lots of questions. We need to find out who will pay for all the socio-economic impacts of a Targhee expansion. It surely should not be the taxpayers of Teton County Idaho. We already have a ski area that has lost its vibe.
Let’s sit down, now that we can, and talk. Getting back the vibe of our valley and the ‘Ghee may depend on these talks.
Anne Callison
Tetonia