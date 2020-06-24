Dear Editor,
In your June 17th piece about residents displaced by the expansion of Teton Valley Resort, “Victor residents at a loss for what’s next,” you included a comment from VARD about a development unrelated. At the October 9, 2019 Victor City Council meeting, VARD Program & Development Associate Niki Richards requested the city require, among other things, a “good faith effort in addressing the needs of households in the existing mobile home community — either through incorporation in a master plan or through relocation assistance.” We regret that the city council did not fulfill our request, and we intend to work with community partners to find a solution for the displaced residents.
Shawn W. Hill
Executive Director
Valley Advocates for Responsible Development
