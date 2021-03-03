Though appreciative of the hospital staff giving the CV vaccine shots and the LDS Church for providing the space, I and many others were appalled by the procedures on Friday, February 25th. These required that we enter a narrow hallway crowded with other people and remain in a slow moving line for forty-five minutes before receiving our shots. There was no room in the hall to practice social distancing, and many people, some of whom hadn't been around so many people in a year, were concerned. And others, like the individuals in front of and behind me, felt comfortable engaging in up close conversations. Though not a "super spreader event," because we all wore a variety of masks, it certainly was a "spreader event." As such, the hospital staff should adjust the procedure prior to next Friday. It would be better to line up outside getting cold than be directed inside to risk exposure to CV-19. If I am infected and am asked for contacts, my reply would have to be, "The people who were in line to receive their long awaited vaccine shot." They are the only people with whom I have had close contact during a year of virtual isolation.
Gordon Brown
Victor