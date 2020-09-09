I have questions about law enforcement that should be asked of upcoming Teton County sheriff candidates in upcoming election. I am very concerned about the likely persistence of COVID-19. If elected if would you ask your officers to enforce the law,and fine people for not wearing masks. I can imagine a scenario whereby officers carried a few extra masks. If someone was seen not wearing one in an indoor public place, an officer could remind them that this is a $300 fine, and offer them a mask. We have banned smoking in indoor places. It would be nice if we had a a collective mentality to protect those around us first and foremost by wearing a mask.
Secondly, I wonder about enforcement of idling laws if we had an anti idling ordinance. We are seeing extraordinary growth in Teton County and will soon have 50 cars backed up at our one traffic light. Add to this folks leaving their car idling while shopping in Broulims. We will soon have unhealthy particulate air pollution in downtown Driggs. You can check regional air pollution at a site in Rexburg. https://www.iqair.com/usa/idaho/rexburg It would be wonderful if peace officers didn't have to do this type of enforcement which is necessary because of folk's preoccupation with individual freedom vs the collective good. Unfortunately, when the cats away the mouse will play. thank you kindly, Howie Garber M.D.