I shop at Broulim's in Driggs multiple times per week, as do most residents of our valley. Today, around lunchtime, I ran in to grab a few things. As I shopped, I made note of close to 20 customers without face coverings. Considering the fact that we have a City Ordinance requiring masks in public places and a rising county case load (details posted at driggsidaho.org/covid19) I decided to speak with the manager, Brad, about this situation. I approached Brad in a very non-confrontational manner, and simply asked whether they could enforce the city mask ordinance any better than they were considering there were ten customers at the deli without masks. Brad told me there was "nothing they can do about." I suggested that they post someone at the front door to hand out masks, and he retorted with "that job pays minimum wage if you want to do it." After I told him that I didn't need a job, he went on about how he, as manager, can't enforce the ordinance, and that "masks only protect the people that wear them." He acted as though my concern and request for a change was totally unreasonable. Now, I'm not writing to engage in a philosophical debate about the virtues of masks. I am writing because I believe that Broulim's, with Brad as manager, has an obligation to our community to do better. Broulim's is the biggest retail business in town, with the largest groups of shoppers sharing an indoor space. Broulim's could be handing out masks at the front door, and prohibiting entry for non-compliance. None of us want to be wearing masks. We all want covid to go away. We all want our kids back in school full time. We all want to travel to visit family without anxiety. Broulim's can do a much better job at helping our community restore a sense of normalcy. And they can certainly do it without an attitude.
Jim Berkenfield
Tetonia