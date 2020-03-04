Is it dangerous that Trump calls Russian interference in the U.S. election process a hoax? Some don’t care since they know he’s doing it because it attacks the credibility of his election. I believe the 17 Government agencies that Russian interference continues to be sweeping and systematic. The Mueller report concluded the Trump campaign welcomed the interference because it expected to benefit from such efforts.
Trump scoffs at intelligence officials that say Russia continues to illegally support his election, but readily agrees with those same officials that Russia is supporting the Bernie Sanders campaign. This election strategy is the exact strategy that the Trump campaign has today. Trump would love to have Bernie Sanders nominated, and has said so. He loved it when Russia hacked the DNC and stirred up division with emails adverse to Sanders campaign. Bernie, on the other hand, accepts the intelligence reports but responds: “Let me tell Mr. Putin, who tried to interfere in the 2016 election and tried to pit Americans against each other: hey Mr. Putin, if I’m President, trust me, you won’t interfere with any more elections.” That’s quite a refreshing attitude.
While Republicans seem to be benefiting from Russian interference, Democrats worry Republicans are thwarting any real effort to bolster security in the election process. What we weren’t prepared for is that Russia is targeting conservatives for support in their agenda – 180 degrees from the old Soviet Union’s communist strategy. Money talks, and the billions from Russian oligarchs in Putin’s Kleptocracy are influence peddling in the U.S. Putin is the head of the clan and his assets are estimated to be over $200 billion. Putin opposes and undercuts U.S. influence and democratic principles in every corner of the world. He is viewed in Russia as successfully putting Trump in office. He gloats that the U.S. blames Ukraine, not Russia, for interfering in the 2016 election after Giuliani’s efforts. He is certainly happy the way things are turning out under Trump’s influence.
It is dangerous that election security has become such a partisan issue under Trump’s influence. A 2018 poll found that 40 percent of Republicans think it is okay for Russia to interfere in elections if it helps Republicans control Congress. Disapproval of foreign interference in the past was simply presumed. The partisan divide is reaching a fever pitch and some U.S. voters are considering alliances that previously were inconceivable.
Brett Bowhan
Driggs
