Teton School District 401 board member Nan Pugh is the only incumbent running in this election for one of the three seats on the five-member board of trustees. There is a lot riding on this school board election, so much so that local political parties have taken the rare move of endorsing nonpartisan candidates, one of whom is running against Pugh.
The candidates in Zone 5 have made their cases but their platforms do not offer the creativity or new ideas needed to topple Pugh’s experience and track record as a school board member.
Without a doubt, all of these candidates are passionate and caring about public education, students and the place they call home. But the school board doesn’t need weeping or gnashing of teeth. No, we’ve had our fill — school bond money lost to fraud, new buildings and additions racing toward completion before the start of the new school year, and how could we ever, EVER, forget the deeply divided discussion and ultimate decision to retire the Teton High School mascot.
Let’s call a spade a spade — we would never have seen this kind of interest in a school board election if the high school mascot had not been retired. Teton Valley has come through recall elections; somehow we survive the daily glance over our shoulders as we reverse angle park in Victor, and does anyone at all remember the insanity of witnessing the hospital move from a public to a private entity? We will survive the mascot decision too.
So to quote a well respected and three-term Republican, former county chairman Mark Trupp: “We shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bath water.”
Pugh has earned battle scars from her tenure with the district while navigating the seemingly impossible restraints that the Idaho state government places on local school districts. She has certainly made decisions that have ruffled feathers, including her vote to retire the mascot as well as her role, alongside other board members, of approving teacher contracts below the deserved asking price.
Does anyone remember when we elected Carol Dansie in 2013 over incumbent David Heinemann because folks were upset over the vote against a four-day school week? Dansie resigned from her elected position in less than a year. That same year school board member Nancy Arnold survived a recall election over the four-day school week. The north end school board vote smacks of the same emotional reaction to Pugh’s vote to establish a less-than-popular teacher raise.
School board service is a thankless volunteer position that requires the long game. Voters should not punish a leader with vision and the resume to back it up, a leader who firmly anchors student achievement at the forefront of her decision making.
Pugh worked on the public outreach campaign that helped pass the $37 million school building bond with 78 percent of the vote. She established the ABC after school program through her nonprofit foundation, SPARK. She worked to implement the school district’s first strategic plan and helped launch the Dual Immersion program, just to name a few of the big ticket items.
In order to grow, we must allow ourselves to be pruned — that’s difficult and painful, but in the end, we ultimately bear more fruit. Pugh has been pruned, and we only see her bearing more fruit on behalf of the community, but more importantly on behalf of the student body. And for these reasons, Pugh deserves reelection.
--Jeannette Boner, editor
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.