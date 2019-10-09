Trash Bash Thank Yous!
I wanted to extend a big thank you to all of the businesses, community members, and volunteers who came out to support Teton Valley Community Recycling for our annual Trash Bash fundraiser.
The community support was overwhelming with 75 local businesses donating over $7,000 of prizes for our raffle, silent auction, and prizes for our artists and Trashionistas. We’ve made a slide show highlighting many of these businesses and their sustainable practices which will be playing at the GeoTourism Center from mid-October to mid-December – check it out for some great ideas on how to “green” your business and thank these businesses for doing it right.
I also want to say thank you to the amazing TVCR Board who really put their heart and soul into making Trash Bash a great event this year – from food to music to décor to entertainment. We have a strong team working to help our community reduce waste.
Of course, the event would be nothing without our fabulous artists and Trashion designers and the models who graced the runway with spectacular outfits made from waste materials – lift tickets, bike tires, toilet paper wrappers, construction waste. It’s always fun to see the creativity and resourcefulness as people rethink trash.
If you missed it this year, fear not, Trash Bash will be back next fall with your opportunity to design upcycled art or wearable trashion or just come and join the fun to watch our creative and talented community come out in style.
Thanks again to everyone for your support and for reducing waste and recycling right.
Iris Saxer
Teton Valley Community Recycling
