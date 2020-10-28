“Follow the money” entered the public lexicon in 1976 with the movie All the President’s Men. Sunshine Laws – laws designed to make it possible for each of us to see what is going on in government – the heart of transparency in government – began appearing around this time. One aspect of Sunshine Laws, campaign finance reporting, exists to make it easy for each of us to see who is supporting a candidate financially.
As treasurer for the Teton County Democratic Party, I file monthly reports on contributions and expenditures in accordance with Idaho Sunshine Law (IC Title 67, Chapter 66). I try hard to fill out the reports properly and in a timely fashion, although I occasionally make mistakes that must be corrected – embarrassing, but that’s life.
During this campaign season, I’ve verified for myself that local candidates are filing and are filing reasonably accurately – all are EXCEPT Harley Wilcox and Bailey Smith. As of October 22, Mr. Wilcox had not filed ANY of the required reports. Ms Smith is mostly careless in her filing, especially for an attorney, but also reported a contribution that is 50% above the legal maximum and, based on a Facebook post by a supporter, failed to report a potentially significant in-kind contribution.
Editor's Note: Wilcox filed his report on Oct. 23. Smith has since adjusted her report to accurately reflect that she did not receive a contribution over the legal maximum.
All of the candidates claim to be transparent. All but two have made a reasonable attempt to fill out their campaign finance reports so that each of us can “follow the money” on our own. Refusing to properly file finance reports prevents the citizens of Teton County from being able to follow this money. Flagrantly exceeding campaign contribution limits that are designed to level the playing field for all candidates continues the advantages of, and control by, the ultra-wealthy.
If these candidates cannot be bothered to read the requirements and get the simple things right, how can we possibly trust that they will be able to follow the more complex laws and policies related to county governance or manage a $14M budget? Their disregard for our laws and your rights will surface at all the worst times. Do your own research and decide for yourself who is transparent and diligent and forthright in the small things, and likely to be so in the bigger things: https://tinyurl.com/y2zvtarj
Kathleen Haar
Tetonia