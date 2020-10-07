From the page of her New York employers: Bailey Smith "focuses on government and regulatory investigations, internal investigations and white-collar defense. She also handles bankruptcy and complex commercial litigation matters litigated in federal and state courts.”
This experience has nothing to do with Teton County. Our county needs someone who can handle multiple, varied cases. Someone who will work for victims’ rights, while also protecting the rights of the accused. Someone who knows Idaho law and can advise local elected officials on Idaho land use law, open meeting law, and conflict of interest.
Alex Sosa has been open about who he is, where he is from, and why he is running. He attended law school in Idaho and knows Idaho law. His choice of working for the public defender’s office in Idaho Falls demonstrates his commitment to public service, as well as his interest in handling cases typical to Teton Valley. We need Alex Sosa – ready, willing, and able to serve the people in his community.
Kathleen Haar
Tetonia