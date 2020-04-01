In the March 25th edition of the TVN, there was a very important editorial #Lady paper. This editorial dealt with two very important issues now demanding our attention in Teton County. The first issue is the threat that coronavirus represents for all those living in this valley. The second issue is the improper way that government officials conducted themselves when meeting to decide what steps could be taken to control the virus in the valley.
I believe that most of us have been disappointed in the pathetic way that the federal government has so far failed in trying to respond to a true medical disaster. In the beginning, the president failed to listen when various intelligence agencies explained the danger that appeared to be developing in China. All Americans heard was happy talk and wishful thinking. No plans were made for a test to allow officials to know where and how many might have the disease. No plans were called for to prepare the medical community for a potential pandemic. Even now after prove positive is upon us, the president still does not understand his duties in leading the federal government in a united manner to ensure that supplies, personnel, and facilities are available where needed. I hope that the federal government will gets it act together.
The government officials in Teton valley apparently realized the threat to our valley and met to formulate a plan. This is as it should be. What was not appropriate in the planning session was the request that a member of the TVN newspaper staff leave the meeting before any discussions took place. Is it possible that no government official knows about the first amendment to the Constitution that guarantees the rights of a free press. Yes, there are provisions for a press free meeting but those meetings are for consideration of personnel matters. Our government officials were meeting to discuss and implement regulations that would have a drastic impact on all of us. When any government decides to close businesses, restrict individual movement, and create as yet an unknown economic impact on this county, we have an absolute right to transparency in knowing how decisions were arrived at and what if any consideration was given to the overall impact these decisions would have.
I am making an effort to comply with the directions of local officials. Some make sense. Some not so much. What I will not agree to is the exclusion of our local press from meetings to decide what actions will be taken that impact me personally and this community as a whole. We have a capable and professional staff on our local paper. I believe that they have our best interest at heart. This is the second time I have had to write a letter reminding our government officials that they must be transparent when conducting the people’s business. I hope that our government officials will do better for all our sakes.
Jim Kleine
Driggs
