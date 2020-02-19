With the recent trail closures, it’s time to brush up on our trail etiquette. We must remember that each dog is an individual with different stress thresholds, personalities, and energy levels. Below are some Trail Etiquette tips to assist in recreating with your dog safely on high trafficked, multi-use trails.
To leash or not to leash?
If there is a leash restriction in place, follow it. Leashes are required for a reason. Parking lots and trailheads are highly congested with high levels of distractions. Dogs easily disappear into our blind spots while in parking lots and should be kept close to you at all times.
Outside of leash restrictions, not all dogs are capable of being off leash. Be honest about your dog’s behaviors and accept them for who they are. If your dog’s recall is poor, he is reactive to other dogs, bikers, skiers, wildlife, or new people, keep him on leash or leave him at home. Not all dogs can handle the Super Bowl that is the multi-use trail system. If you have a reactive dog, find the path less traveled. Your dog will be less anxious and thankful for the solitude.
Supervising Fido
Managing a dog on-trail is a full-time commitment. If you don’t want to manage your dog’s location and activities at all times, then don’t bring them. Put your phone down, slow down your activity, and pay attention. We all want to have a pleasant experience on the trails, but getting charged by an unknown dog is not enjoyable. Harmonious and respectful on-trail behavior will allow the best experience for all users.
In order to keep to squabbles to a minimum, leave objects like balls or frisbees at home. Dogs often show signs before getting into altercations. Pay attention to their body language, if their body is stiff, with eyes locked and staring with a stiff tail, distract and remove your dog from the situation. If a fight does happen, try and distract with loud noises, and always avoid grabbing for collars. All dogs on the trail must be up to date on vaccinations. If your dog is involved in an altercation, have her vaccination records stored on your phone for easy access.
Kids on Trail
Enjoying the trail with kids? Be sure they know to ask for permission before approaching dogs. If your child must meet a dog have them move slowly. It’s best to stand still and allow the dog to approach your child. If the dog doesn’t approach, move on, do not force the dog to interact.
The Poop Fairy’s Pooped
Monitor your dog(s) and have bags handy with extras to spare. Treat every poop that is left behind as a pile that enters our water system. Lead by example, always scooping, and maybe even scoop an extra. See someone not picking up? Speak up, offer them a bag, and remind them it is our responsibility to keep it clean. Assist fellow dog owners and do some poop karma by picking up left behind bags on your return route.
When in conversation about recent closures and restrictions, Teton Valley Trails and Pathways Executive Director states, “The mission of Teton Valley Trails and Pathways is to promote a trails and pathways connected community. As dog owners, we know the joy canine companionship brings when recreating. We have also heard feedback from community members over the years relating to conflicts with dogs.”
“Our community is experiencing population growth and as a recreation destination, we have been discovered. This increased pressure has forced us to recognize that it is not just about building new trails but working harder to educate on responsible use. To that end, we look forward to building new partnerships with PAWS and community members in the coming year.”
As dog owners, having access to dog-friendly trails is not a right, it’s a privilege. Honor the posted dog rules and regulations, they’re meant to protect the trails so they can be enjoyed forever, and to keep everybody safe. Leave no trace, and remember if you’re recreating with a dog, it’s your responsibility to ensure your dog is appropriate for the environment.
