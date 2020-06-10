‘To mask, or not to mask, that is the question. Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the risks and stigma of not covering the nose, or to take precautions against community spread, and by so doing, end COVID-19.’ (Adapted from Shakespeare’s Hamlet)
Recently I heard a rumor that certain stores in Driggs had told their employees that ‘the Mayor says you don’t need to wear masks any more.’ That is mistaken, so I’d like to set the record straight, and hopefully spur more individual (and business) responsibility and thought.
When asked if the city requires masks to be worn in local businesses, I responded to one manager, that the city currently doesn’t have any such requirement in place, BUT, (and here is the key) that I don’t believe that the store in question could safely achieve the proper social distancing and safety measures called for in the governor’s orders without masks. It appears that the latter part was lost in communication.
There are several stores in town which have chosen to require masks of their employees and/or the public, and I applaud them for this choice. Unfortunately we’ve seen the mask berated and turned into a political football, instead of letting it remain what it is, a small symbol of solidarity. A little thing each of us can do to reduce the chance of being infected, or (more importantly) infecting others. It is an act of consideration for other people. It is a flag of unity which we can proudly display to signal to those around us that ‘I care about YOU.’ Even if you are confident you are not ill, it is still a considerate and community-minded act of kindness. Consider the following:
First: Health-care professionals at all levels, including here in our own community, have expressed that masks are important to help prevent a resurgence of COVID-19. They point to multiple studies which document the ability of an infected individual to infect others for several days before showing any symptoms of illness, or even without any symptoms at all. You might be a carrier, without even knowing it.
Second: Recent regional antibody testing has shown that around 1% of the population tested carries the antibodies. This is concerning, because it means that we haven’t seen the widespread effects of the virus yet here in our region or state. If that number was higher, say 10-50% then we’d know that our population was already widely exposed, and therefore the risk of a major resurgence overwhelming our health care system was lower. But at only 1%, we know that most of us haven’t yet been exposed. In other words, the worst is still ahead of us.
Third: We are a transient community. As a resort town, Driggs sees visitors from many different parts of the country and world. Did you know that Teton County’s per capita rate of infection since March is significantly higher than any of the other eight counties in our Public Health District - including Idaho Falls, Rigby, and Rexburg? We were also one of the first communities in Idaho to diagnose cases. We reacted quickly, putting in place measures even before the Governor did, to protect the health and welfare of our community. And those measures worked! We quickly flattened the curve, and our healthcare system was not overwhelmed.
Now, vacationers are returning to our community as their own quarantines are lifted. Some of them are coming from high infection areas. We fully expect to see a resurgence of the illness in coming weeks and months. When that happens, we will need to react quickly again, to prevent widespread infection. It is good for our businesses that we have been able to reopen, and provide some semblance of a summer season. But if we are forced to lock things down again, either at the local or state level, it will be devastating to our businesses. I, for one, don’t want to go there. But I will, if that is what is necessary to curb an outbreak, and protect our community.
This is where masks come in. Nobody likes masks. They are itchy and hot. But masks do help reduce the spread.
So I challenge you, as individuals, as employees, as business owners, as humans, to show that you support our businesses, that you care about your fellow community members, by donning a mask. It is a small thing for each of us to do, but can make a tremendous difference community wide. It also sends a message to those visiting from other places that we, as a community, take this seriously. Hopefully they will reciprocate and don this banner of beneficence as well.
At this time the city does not have a requirement in place that employers require masks. The City Council has discussed this, and is considering such a requirement. Personally, I’d rather see our community just do the right thing without a mandate. I call on everyone in our community to voluntarily don a mask when working in, or visiting our retail stores, or engaging with crowded places. It is the right thing to do.
Mayor Johnson may be reached for comments at Driggs City Hall, or by email at MayorJohnson@DriggsIdaho.org. (No mask needed when emailing.)
