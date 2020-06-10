As protests highlight systemic abuses of power in police forces nation-wide, Teton County is gearing up to choose our next sheriff. This election is always vitally important, even more so now. As the face of law enforcement in our community, our county sheriff sets the tone for interactions with the law from unleashed dogs, to domestic violence, to substance use issues.
As a community we have a responsibility to elect someone who is committed to serving and protecting our valley. We often imagine that we live some sort of bubble, safe from the majority of violent crimes, and immune to problems with over-vigilant officers and racial bias. That is simply false. So, I have three questions for our candidates, Jeremiah Jones and Clint Lemieux:
What will you do to ensure that excessive force is never used by law enforcement in Teton County?
How will you work to combat the abuse of power that so commonly occurs within law enforcement?
What will you do to protect marginalized folks in the valley who have been systematically ignored?
Finally, for Clint Lemieux: in the TVN you stated that: “The guys like action, we like excitement as well as helping people.” What do you mean by “action”? What are your plans to create more of it for “the guys”?
This valley deserves a sheriff who is dedicated to serving and protecting all of its citizens, and is prepared to listen to its most marginalized voices. In the face of our current national narrative, it’s easy to feel powerless living in a small corner of Idaho. This election is an easy, tangible way to make a difference.
Cy Whitling
Driggs
