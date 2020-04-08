This letter was sent to the City of Driggs and the Teton Valley News.
As a citizen of Driggs, I wish to urge you all in the strongest of terms to "Just say no," to this movement to continue Business As Usual!
There is nothing usual about our lives right now and to pretend otherwise is to do a grave disservice to the citizens of Driggs.
Why would any of you even consider that as part of your responsibilities and/or civic duties?
I consider it part of my civic duties to Stay Informed and when I would like to participate in discussions concerning various issues that are on the table, I do.
I am technologically incapable of participation under the means available to us now for conducting city business the way you are trying to keep this 'ball' rolling.
And that is wrong and should not be happening!!
It makes me wonder, "What is the real agenda?"
I should not have to worry about what my city government is doing in this very small, productive community while we are all simultaneously dealing with a global pandemic!!
We have procedures that have worked for a very, long time. Is this what we call, "Throwing the baby out with the bathwater?"
Okay.
You are stressed.
We are all stressed.
These are no ordinary times.
Please step up to the plate and be the adults in the room.
Vancie Turner
Driggs
