In response to the ongoing and severe crimes associated with domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was passed into federal law with bipartisan support in 1994. VAWA provided 1.6 billion toward investigation and prosecution of violent crimes against women and established the Office of Violence Against Women within the Department of Justice.
The National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence’s website (NCDSV.org) lists, “The Violence Against Women Act’s emphasis on a coordinated community response to domestic violence has resulted in a significant shift in the way communities – including law enforcement, the courts and victim services – address violence against women. The Violence Against Women Act has improved the criminal justice system’s ability to keep victims safe and hold perpetrators accountable. Every state has enacted laws making stalking a crime and strengthened criminal rape statutes. And, according to the Justice Department, the annual incidence of domestic violence has fallen more than 60 percent since 1993.”
While much progress has been made, domestic violence and sexual assault are still significant problems. Amid a government shutdown, the Violence Against Women Act expired Dec. 21, 2018. It was re-instated Jan. 25, 2019 and again expired Feb. 15, 2019. In early April, the House of Representatives passed H.R.1585, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2019, with strong bipartisan support. This re-instatement included new provisions protecting transgender victims and banning individuals convicted of domestic abuse from purchasing firearms. It also seeks to expand the law’s focus on sexual assault to ensure access to services for all victims of domestic and sexual violence.
In the Senate, Sen. Dianne Feinstein introduced S. 2843, the companion bill to H.R. 1585. Shortly thereafter, Sen. Joni Ernst introduced a competing bill and VAWA re-authorization came to a standstill.
At the time of the writing of this piece, Senators Feinstein and Ernst announced that they were joining together to draft a new Violence Against Women Re-Authorization Act. It is important that this bill remain bipartisan, as VAWA always has.
This bill is important to Family Safety Network from a legislative standpoint, as it protects and supports our clients as they navigate their way through law enforcement and the justice system. Further, VAWA represents a major funding source to FSN and agencies like ours throughout the country. VAWA is paramount as FSN continues to provide the critical services of crisis response, resources, and long-term support to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Teton Valley.
You can take action and contact Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo and Sen. James Risch’s offices and voice your concern for VAWA’s reinstatement and communicate that:
VAWA has always been bipartisan, and you support continued negotiations between Senators Feinstein and Ernst;
Any bipartisan VAWA bill must protect all survivors, and must:
n Include NO ROLLBACKS, including to nondiscrimination provisions;
n Respect the authority of tribal courts and affirm their sovereign right to hold non-Native predators accountable for crimes on tribal land;
n Disarm adjudicated domestic and dating abusers and stalkers;
n Increase access to safe housing and economic stability;
n Address the needs of underserved communities;
n Invest in prevention;
n Continue the good work started by the First Step Act; and
n Be acceptable to the domestic and sexual violence fields.
Follow Family Safety Network on Facebook for updates and calls to action (if necessary). Please help us assure that the Violence Against Women Act continues to provide critical support and services for victims on their road to healing.
