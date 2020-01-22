In considering who will be the next leader for our country, I do not believe that it should be a game changer if they simply don’t wear the same red or blue shirt that I do, or any other for that matter. The ultimate caliber of an individual goes much deeper than that. I have a litmus test listed below that I consider when casting my valuable vote. Are they...
A person who has compassion for all people, and who strives to help those in need.
One who can unify all people of our country, regardless of differences.
One who does not willingly lie, who doesn’t partner with deception to gain popularity.
A person who will not ridicule or ostracize any man or woman due to their beliefs, origin of their families, gender, their race, or those supporting a different party.
Someone who stands up for good and who once again instills a feeling of pride in all citizens .
A man/woman who tries to better not just the US, but the world we share.
A person who cannot be bought.
One whom would never abuse his or her presidential powers for their own personal gain. Someone who acknowledges that all ideas they may have to better our country must still be voted on by those we put in house or Congress, and humbly except the results. This is called democracy.
None of us agree on everything a candidate stands for or believes in, so instead we must ask ourselves, “is he/she sincere, honest?” Is their ultimate goal for the good of all, or just for a selected few.
Whichever man or woman holds these qualities has my vote, and to hell with any party affiliation! I believe we should insist upon integrity, plain and simple. God bless all of us!
Steve Sudela
Tetonia
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.