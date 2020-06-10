We do what we can:
we stand in outrage, and solidarity, in the Victor city park;
we speak to our neighbors about how no group is free if some group is oppressed;
we call our members of Congress urging them to finally pass anti-lynching legislation;
we call them again urging them to publicly defend our Constitution;
we write them again to stand up in defense of democracy and against authoritarian actions;
we write letters helping people register to vote;
we write postcards to urge other states to guarantee mail-in-voting;
we talk with our family members who are still reluctant to stand up and speak out;
we talk to our neighbors who have not yet recognized the danger we are all in;
we wake up each day and ask, “What can I do?”
And each day we find some new way to ensure that our silence not make us complicit.
Molly Brown
Victor
