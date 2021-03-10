Pat Tucker asked when will you say enough to the dysfunction of the Republican supermajority in her excellent 2/26 op-ed in the Post Register. The Republicans are working to take the initiative power from you so you can’t propose solutions to key issues. They not only oppose legalizing medical cannabis, which 80% of Idahoans favor, they have failed and refused to fix the law regarding hemp in Idaho. You may recall that innocent truck drivers were prosecuted for drug trafficking for transporting legal hemp through Idaho, all because the Idaho officials refused to recognize the legalization of hemp transportation in a Federal law signed by President Trump. That law defined hemp as cannabis and its products with less than 0.3% THC. To this day Idaho law makes all the CBD products bought and sold in Idaho technically illegal. Anything that has even a trace of THC is marijuana in Idaho, even if Federal law says its hemp and not regulated under the Controlled Substances Act. It is impossible to remove all THC from a cannabis product, whether it comes from hemp or marijuana. If the testing is sufficiently sensitive, some THC is there. Since such products are technically “marijuana” in Idaho, many blameless Idaho businesses and citizens are made into unconvicted criminals. Forty different county sheriffs and prosecutors have discretion to decide who to prosecute for the use or sale of CBD in Idaho. Now the legislature is trying to change the Idaho Constitution in a way that would prevent fixing this travesty.
Brett Bowhan
Driggs