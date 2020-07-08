Trump’s Republican Party is no longer the Party of Lincoln; it's become the antithesis of what he fought for. All people, Lincoln asserted, “the old and the young, the rich and the poor, the grave and the gay, of all sexes and tongues, and colors and conditions” need the protection of the law. Then, in the 1960’s, Johnson pushed through the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts. For that, southern states abandoned the Democrat Party, and in recent decades have not only strongly endorsed the Republican Party, but have molded its principles with the hatred and divisiveness that threatened the union in the mid 1800’s. At its head is Trump, who’s only guiding principle, per John Bolton, is getting reelected and retaining power – and who embodies the fascism that Madeleine Albright warns against. The party does its legal and illegal utmost to suppress the votes and voices of brown, black, young and old people who do not tend to vote Republican
.
With the unrest following George Floyd’s tragic murder, Trump emerged from a bunker to have militarized police and national guardsmen barrel violently into peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters, launching teargas and rubber pellets, so he could stand in front of a church he’s never attended, holding a bible he’s never read – for a photo op. I recalled the famous saying, “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in a flag and carrying a cross.” The church’s leaders complained that Trump had used the church “as a prop” for a partisan political message that is at odds with the teachings of love and tolerance of the church and “antithetical to the teachings of Jesus.”
Trump’s American brand of fascism is rooted in local realities. Its cancerous nationalism means he hugs the flag while demonizing and bullying fellow Americans. He glorifies violent repression and disregards the rule of law, democratic processes, and civil liberties – calling it law and order. He claims legitimacy by social Darwinism, organized around classic fascist tropes of nostalgia (“MAGA”), fantasies of racial purity (white supremacy), celebration of an “authentic” folk and nullification of others (e.g., Democrats, liberals), scapegoating groups for economic instability or inequality (blacks and the poor – “losers”), rejecting the legitimacy of political opponents, demonizing critics (labeling courageous whistleblowers “traitors, human scum”), attacking the free press, and claiming that the will of the people justifies military force against civilians.
Brett Bowhan
Driggs
