Reclaim Idaho has motivated citizens across Idaho to push for improved funding for education.
The current Invest In Idaho petition drive is working to put an initiative on November's ballot that would create more stable and equitable education funding. The initiative proposes small tax increases on corporations and high incomes to create a new statewide educational funding source. The new funding would go straight to the classroom: to attract and retain more great teachers, fund all-day kindergarten, expand career technical training, support arts education, help special-needs students, and more.
The new funding could result in a reduced property tax burden. Our local volunteers are in the thick of the five-month petition drive. We've been collecting petition signatures for a couple months and have received great feedback and support from local citizens: "My son might be able to afford to go back to teaching." "I'm studying at BYU Idaho to be a history teacher so this means a lot to me personally." "Anything that helps education helps all of us."Invest in Idaho is organized by Reclaim Idaho, who put Medicaid Expansion on the ballot in 2018 and motivated Idahoans to become citizen legislators and fix what the elected legislators consistently have failed to do.
You may have spotted the iconic green Reclaim Idaho camper in the valley a few years back during the Medicaid Expansion drive. Well, the camper (newly christened the Ed Mobile) is back! The camper will bring Luke Mayville, co-founder of and force extraordinaire behind Reclaim Idaho, to Wildlife Brewing in Victor this Saturday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. Please stop in for a beer or pizza, meet Luke, and hear more about how you can help the Reclaim Education initiative. Or just come by to sign the petition if you haven't had a chance to sign yet!
Linda Grimm
Tetonia
