Like many of my fellow voters, I am deeply concerned by the Prosecuting Attorney candidate Bailey Smith. Among many concerns already detailed in prior letters to the editor, mine primarily lies in her lack of experience in this state and lack of commitment to this valley.
I was born here and completed all of my education through our local public school system, graduating from Teton High School in 2013. Anyone who has gone through Idaho public schools knows this state presents unique challenges to all of us, especially those who choose to handle policy through work in local government.
It is my firm belief that the role of Teton County Prosecuting Attorney must be filled by
someone with a deep understanding of our state. Bailey Smith is a product of private, East Coast education. While she may eventually come to understand our state, she has only lived here for a matter of months. Her connection to this valley is superficial. Her experience in big cities at private firms is inapplicable here.
Every day, more and more out-of-staters buy homes or land in Teton Valley for the views, the space, the recreation opportunities, or an escape from a city. While we can’t stop the rest of the newcomers from around the country from discovering the hidden gem that is our home, we certainly don’t have to vote one of them into local office. I welcome everyone to come here and thrive, but I think we can all agree it should take at least one winter here to prove a real commitment to this community!
On the other hand, Alex Sosa serves Idahoans every day as a Public Defender. He and his wife, Ashley, are expecting their first child in February. Their baby will be a 6th generation Idahoan with ancestors who homesteaded here. It’s clear: Alex is here to stay, and he’s here to serve our Valley.
Sara Dery
Victor