Thank you, local and regional farmers and artisans!
2019 was a banner year for our Teton Valley Farmer’s Market in terms of participation and market sales. While we don’t have ‘hard’ numbers for Market visitors, we do for sales – and they have skyrocketed!
In 2017, the first year we tracked Market sales, Market vendors brought in $140,527. In 2018, sales were $169,048. And this year, sales clocked in at $254,540!!
As consumers of those wonderful goods, edible and otherwise, we are not privy to the countless hours of work – yearlong – that go into providing a bountiful Teton Valley Farmer’s Market. We laud each vendor for their hard-earned success. We as consumers are amply rewarded – locally!
Again, thank you.
Emily Selleck, board member, Teton Valley Farmer’s Market
