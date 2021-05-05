Although there are several houses going up in our busy little subdivision, we woke up one recent morning to discover moose poop in our front yard. It just goes to show that it is eminently possible for wildlife and development projects to coexist. It takes care and common sense along with the sure knowledge that people and nature are not in opposition.
The development of a fair, workable and consistent land use plan for Teton County has been a long, difficult process. People with concerns and suggestions have all had ample opportunity not only to speak up, but to be heard. The code is ready to go and it is a good one. Now it is time to enact it and get on with building a sustainable future that balances economic opportunity with preservation of this valley’s natural beauty.
May we live long and prosper, even if we have to step in a little moose poop along the way.
John Greenwood
Driggs