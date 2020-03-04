A month ago I was honored as one of the teammates of the teams for Teton that won three state titles and won 75 consecutive games. It was a great experience for me to be a part of two of those teams and to be a part of that experience at Teton High School. I know that we had some very good ball players and an excellent coaching staff but that is only part of what brought that great success to the high school.
The other part was the incredible support that we received from the students of the school and the community. I know some games were won because of the excitement that they brought cheering us on. We had a pep club that always filled the bleachers both home and if the game was not to far away those games also. When we went to state it was impressive how many came. We even asked the pep band under the direction of Mrs. Cain to learn William Tell Overture (which is a very hard piece of music), and they played that for us to run out of the dressing room at state. It was AWESOME!
I attended some of the District games this year that our teams played in and I was disappointed to see the lack of school support that was there. The band played at some of them and they sounded great but some nights they only had half of the kids there. Then, when there were no cheerleaders there, it was disappointing. I don’t know why our school does it this way. But I do know that our teams of five players are playing teams of six when you include their cheer squad. I would put the blame of a couple of our losses on that fact: they didn’t have as much support. I also know that they are missing out on some great memories of just working together. The good stuff.
David Breckenridge class of 76
