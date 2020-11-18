I think fear was the most reliable driver in America as constitutional conservatives have been silent for too long. Many people that made Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States still wish to see the American dream of Government of the people, by the people, and for the people continue. President Trump is not a typical politician embracing big government and certainly not a socialistic form of government. He was elected specifically to remedy what many see as an overreach of government and diminished freedoms; freedoms that our constitution was intended to guarantee. Before his Presidency began, he was called “illegitimate” and as we have seen he was faced with insurmountable obstacles to his ability to lead. But lead he did, with many record American outcomes. Government bureaucracy, big corporate money interests, social technology , opinion-based media, government intelligence , Federal law enforcement, and the power base of the opposite party all tried to stop his vision of how to Make America Great and keep our interests in the world First.
And now in this recent election many people still see President Trump as a leader that has not completed his task. So many hurdles are still to overcome. It seems that fear may be the reason why over 74 million of my fellow citizens would have liked him to have a second term. I know fear and hatred of Donald Trump have caused many voters to reject his second term. Many Trump supporters believe if we return to politics as normal and rule of a power elite in Washington, we are moving in the wrong direction. Some of the driving fears may be:
Fear of the cancel culture and social intolerance
Fear of letting political difference and opinion interfere with relationships of family and friends
Fear of the COVID pandemic causing death
Fear of a Socialist - Marxist take over
Fear of having our 2nd Amendment rights removed
Fear of losing our right to worship and free speech
Fear of economic disaster
Fear of diminished access or rationed healthcare
Fear of choosing the wrong path to a stable global environment
Fear that social media will control the masses and control public opinion
Fear that law and order will disappear
Fear that mass violence will continue to destroy our culture
Fear that a power elite few will control and make the masses subservient to their rule
Fear of erasing our history and not learning from our past mistakes
Fear of not allowing this great Democratic effort to continue to make progress over past racial injustices and mistakes.
Fear that our world will not be a better place for our children and grandchildren.
Regardless of the final outcome of the election, I recall the quote of FDR “ the only thing we have to fear is fear itself”. May God bless America
Mike Wine
Victor