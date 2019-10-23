Most liberty-minded individuals agree the most critical function of government is to guard and protect the rights and freedoms of individual citizens. The proper role of government in a free society is to protect individual rights, not to guide, not to regulate and certainly not to control.
Ezra Taft Benson has stated: “Starting at the foundation of the pyramid, let us first consider the origin of those freedoms we have come to know as human rights. There are only two possible sources. Rights are either God-given as part of the Divine Plan, or they are granted by government as part of the political plan. Reason, necessity, tradition and religious convictions all lead me to accept the divine origin of these rights. If we accept the premise that human rights are granted by government, then we must be willing to accept the corollary that they can be denied by government. I, for one, shall never accept that premise.”
I stand with Ezra Taft Benson in regard to these convictions. The U.S. Constitution protects my rights given to me by the divine plan. Our rights do not originate with any government, political system, constitution or any ruler or ruling body. God himself granted us our rights. Only he can deny us those rights under his sole authority. Many governing bodies and politicians seem to think they have the authority to deny our rights or license them as a privilege.
Beto O’Rourke recently stated: “Hell yes. We’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore.” Beto is greatly mistaken if he thinks his authority or any governmental authority supersedes the authority of our creator. This is exactly why our founders created a republic. A republic was instituted to protect our individual rights bestowed upon us by our creator. They did not intend to allow prospective tyrants, much like Beto, to be given the authority to trample or interfere with these rights.
The great Thomas Jefferson asked: “Can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are of the gift of God? That they are not to be violated but with his wrath?”
The government derives its power from the people whose power is derived from God. Because the government’s power is granted by the people, its primary function is to become an instrument of protection for the people. This includes protection against encroachments on life, liberty and property. It includes safeguarding that the people will not be subjugated to bondage and serfdom. Government does not have the authority to take from one man or woman and give to another. It does not have the authority to redistribute wealth and/or demand that citizens contribute to so-called venues of charity. Therefore, it assuredly does not possess the jurisdiction to issue acts of discipline for non-compliance of redistribution or forced charity.
Our republican form of government was created by man/woman. The power, scope and authority of government should never surpass that of its inventor or originator.
