If kids are crossing the street, stop the car and let them cross.
We were crossing on the way home from the bus and nobody stopped for us to cross. We were on the pathway at 2nd St and Little Ave.
Cars are going too fast on Little Ave. In the winter, it could be icy. Slow down and look both ways for people walking or biking.
Olive and Lily Christensen, age 8
Driggs
