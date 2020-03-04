Teton Valley has the best hospital within 75 miles. Our hospital has a very high rating. It is now brand new even down to the dishes.
Teton Valley hospital has the very best doctors, nurses and CNAs. Knowledgeable, professional and they are all warm and friendly.
If you are critical, the helicopter will get you to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in 5 minutes. Our hospital works closely with EIRMC. If you go by ambulance, we have the best EMTs.
I spent 3 month in our hospital 18 years ago and now two weeks. I would not go anywhere else. Teton Valley hospital is the very best.
They have incredible physical therapists. The very best. Therapy is mostly in room with some in the special therapy room. Need physical therapy? Go to our hospital.
We are fortunate to have such a great hospital in our valley. Why go elsewhere when you are able to stay home near family and friends?
Alisha Rodrigues
Tetonia
