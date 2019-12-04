The anatomy of a toilet
Thanksgiving is terrific opportunity to be together with friends and loved ones. It is also a bad time to limit the number of places you have in your house to use the bathroom. And we’re not talking about showering here.
Like much of the civilized world, I spent most of my life unaware of what happens after you’ve flushed. This out-of-sight-out-of-mind philosophy is something that gets us into a lot of trouble as a society, but we’re not going to venture much past indoor plumbing here.
Sometime last week, one of my recently potty-trained two-year-old twin boys sent a roll of toilet paper down the drain. This wouldn’t have been a much bigger fix than a bottle of Drano if he hadn’t included the plastic roller along with it. Everyone is familiar with this simple spring-loaded device, regardless of which way you think the toilet paper should go. This roller, while relatively harmless throughout its lifetime, is nearly impossible to remove once it has retracted and then expanded again inside the guts of your commode.
My guilty kid watched with great interest as I worked the plunger on the stubborn blockage after two rounds of Drano. When a snake couldn’t get past a couple inches, I realized this was no ordinary clog. I got another plastic roller and held it in front the toddler. When I asked if this went in with the toilet paper, he solemnly nodded and then smiled a little smile that together with the twinkle in his eye gets him out of a lot of trouble.
With their two older brothers at school, I set the twins in front of a show and set to work at my most ambitious plumbing project. I turned off the water from the toilet, unbolted it from the floor and lifted it into the shower, not really knowing for sure how this would play out. As I wrestled and swore at the toilet, the guilty party periodically took breaks from his show to see how my progress was coming along. The soft round plastic of the roller couldn’t be smashed or grabbed or retracted enough to be extracted. With the drain hole now exposed in the floor of the bathroom and only one other place to do your business, this situation developed an air of urgency.
I carried the toilet outside the house, where the light was better and innocent ears were farther away. If I could just break the roller into two pieces, we’d be home free. I found a curtain rod that was narrow and stiff enough to fit into the small opening where I could see the roller, and I hammered away at the upside-down throne until a piece of porcelain fell out. Game over.
With limited weekend options to replace a toilet, I headed to the local thrift stores and was met with twisted facial expressions and slow head shakes upon inquiring about used toilets. One last phone call to Habitat for Humanity’s Restore in Jackson scored, and I headed over. And while the selection was limited, I found something that worked: an elongated toilet that set some three inches lower than a standard version, perfect for recently potty-trained twins who have trouble reaching the rim even on tip toes.
The guy at the Restore who sold me the toilet explained it wasn’t rocket science to install, but he cautioned against trying to use the old wax ring, the clever device that keeps everything sanitary. Rightly estimating my level of thrift, he made it a point. “Dude, that’s not something you want to cheap out on,” he said. With the great responsibility of containing waste and odor, I figured these wax rings were high dollar. Turns out, it’s hard to spend more than seven bucks on one. So, I bought two. And a good thing, because setting a heavy toilet by yourself isn’t the easiest thing. After a failed first attempt at lining the carriage bolts in the floor up with the commode, I put the second wax ring in place and set’er down with the care and deliberation of astronauts on the first moon landing.
Once the water line was connected and no leaks were detected, the tank above the bowl filled as my heart grew lighter. When the first flush swirled down the drain, all my fears were washed away, and I felt a great sense of pride with my first foray into the world of plumbing. There’s a lot less mystery now when I use the toilet, but the thrill is not gone!
